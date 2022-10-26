Evan Meyer welcomes Brian Dahle, California State Senator and Candidate for Governor on this episode of Meyerside Chats.

Recorded Oct 6, 2022

Meyerside Chats seeks to eliminate the “us and them” narrative and toxic polarization by striving to create virtuous community leadership, and authentic conversation. The intent is to showcase the humanity in those that take on the often thankless jobs of public service through civil discourse, and honoring differing points of view.

Summary

Brain’s wife is a State Assembly member, and they often don’t vote the same. What this says about how Brian handles disagreement | 1:30

Brian’s relationship with Senator Reggie Jones Sawyer and working together on the things they agree on. e.g. supporting local suicides rates | 6:00

The bottlenecks to civility | 10:00

“Politics are about what you say you do, not what you do” | 12:00

How to truly approach “balance” and what it means to be “balanced” | 13:00

The difference in democrat & republican values in California vs federal | 17:00

Brian’s organic farm, and stewardship of the environment | 20:00

Most of California’s water comes from Lassen county | 21:00

Why Black Carbon is not counted in California emissions report | 23:00

Brian’s breakdown of California wildfires and how to reduce them | 25:00

Escalated commitment to policy, the train to “nowhere,” and how to fail gracefully in government | 30:00

How can governments better account for planning fallacy? | 36:00

Driving down inflation by driving down the cost of energy in California, and how to do it | 38:00

California “special blend” gas requirement | 40:00

Can we keep Californians from leaving the state | 45:00

California’s education performance | 47:00

Simple opportunities for improving bureaucracy | 48:30