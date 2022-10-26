The City of Malibu invites all the goblins and ghouls ages 2 – 9 to enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly, Halloween fun at the City’s Halloween Bu-Bash Carnival on Friday, Oct. 28, 2 to 4 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Bluffs Park is located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway at Malibu Canyon Road. The event is open to the public. A $5 Event Pass is required to participate. Pre-registration is recommended at MalibuCity.org/Register. If Event Passes are still available, they can be purchased on-site at event.

Event highlights will include carnival games and prizes, bounce houses, an art activity with the Malibu Library, interactive S.T.E.A.M demonstrations with MakMo Mobilemaker, and a costume parade on the “Cat Walk.” Face painting with Fancy Pantz and food from D’Amores Pizza Truck will be available for a fee.

Attendees are invited to donate new, unused socks to support the “Sock-tober” charitable drive to benefit homeless shelters and those in need. Everyone who donates a pair of socks will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win a great prize. Please be sure to tag the Malibu Community Services Department on social media and use #socktober and #halloweeninthebu.

For more information, visit MalibuCity.org/Halloween or call (310) 317-1364.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff