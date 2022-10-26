The final event of the 2022 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues with best-selling true crime author David Grann on Tuesday, November 29, 7 p.m. at the Malibu Library. This event is expected to reach capacity quickly, so RSVP early.

David Grann is a writer for the “New Yorker” magazine and author of the bestsellers “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Lost City of Z. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” unravels one of the most sinister crimes and racial injustices in American history. With more than 49 weeks on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, it was a finalist for the National Book Award.

In his talk, Grann will explore his creative process — from what initially inspires him to investigate a story to his painstaking research and then links the often-forgotten histories to their relevance to today.

Known for his compelling stories, Grann has been called “The man Hollywood can’t stop reading,” with four of his “New Yorker” articles adapted for the screen, including “Trial By Fire,” “The Old Man & The Gun,” and “The White Darkness.” His next book, “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” is a page-turning story of shipwreck, survival, and savagery, culminating in a court martial that reveals a shocking truth.

The Series is in partnership with the Malibu Library and the City of Malibu. It features experts, authors, and other notable figures discussing a wide range of subjects, including the entertainment industry, literature, science, motivation, the arts, education, sports, travel, food and the environment.

The free event includes a reception with a Q&A. Space is limited. RSVPs are required. The Malibu Library is located at 23519 West, Civic Center Way. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Speakers or call the Malibu Library at (310) 456-6438.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff