Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM) is honoring Día de los Muertos, highlighting the traditional Mexican cultural celebration of life and death, with live entertainment and a display of nine La Catrina sculptures on view throughout three blocks of the Third Street Promenade beginning Friday, October 28 through Wednesday, November 2. The larger-than-life sculptures are by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero and depict La Catrina, one of Día de los Muertos’ most recognizable figures originally created by Mexican illustrator Jose Guadalupe Posada. Santa Monica Ballet Folklorico, the city’s only Ballet Folklorico dance company, will perform on October 30 at 6 pm on the 1300 block of the Promenade.

Soltero’s iconic La Catrina sculptures range up to 14 feet in height and welcome guests to the Promenade in brightly colored traditional Mexican attire inspired by Day of the Dead traditions, Mexican icons and embroidery. La Catrina was first born out of Mexican social satire and has become a well-known figure in celebration of the holiday.

La Catrina sculptures will be on display daily from 10 am to 8 pm, October 28 through November 2 and are viewable along three blocks of the Third Street Promenade. Santa Monica Ballet Folklorico’s performance will take place at 6 pm on October 30 on the 1300 block of the Promenade.

For more information, visit downtownsm.com or follow @dtsantamonica on Instagram and Twitter or DowntownSantaMonica on Facebook.

Submitted by Hanya Bruner