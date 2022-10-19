The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) will make service changes to many bus lines starting Sunday, Oct. 23, to provide Metro riders with more frequent, reliable, and predictable service.

Changes to the bus system will include more frequent service added to a number of bus lines as Metro continues the process of restoring service levels to pre-pandemic levels through the hiring of additional bus operators. There are additional improvements and modifications planned for the bus system in mid-December.

The following lines will have weekday frequency improvements: 4, 18, 30, 53, 66, 70, 90, 92, 180, 207, 210, 212, 217, 224, 240, 690. Saturday and Sunday frequency improvements: 2, 4, 28, 210, 224, 690.

The following lines will have added trips to provide more capacity for riders: Weekday: 108, 224, 460, 534 (134), Saturday: 33, 212, and Sunday: 212.

The following lines will have revised schedules to improve reliability and on-time performance:

Weekday: 2, 14, 18, 28, 37, 62, 78, 90, 92, 94, 150, 152, 210, 217, 224, 234, 240, 534. Saturday: 14, 18, 37, 62, 90, 92, 94, 106, 150, 152, 210, 224, 240, 534. Sunday: 14, 18, 37, 62, 76, 92, 94, 106, 150, 210, 224, 240, 534.

Below is more detailed information on local bus changes and improvements commencing on Sunday, Oct. 23:

4 – Improved weekday frequency from every 10 minutes to every 7.5 minutes and Saturday, Sunday frequency from every 12 minutes to every 10 minutes.

33 – Added one additional trip Saturdays to accommodate more riders.

108 – Added two additional trips weekdays to accommodate more riders.

534 – Renumbered this line as Line 134. No change to route or stops. Revised schedule weekday, Saturday, Sunday to improve service reliability. Added one extra trip weekday to accommodate more riders.

Previous bus service improvements occurred in June of this year with the implementation of more frequent service being restored to our busiest bus lines. Metro also revised weekday and weekend service schedules and adjusted them to reflect more current traffic levels. For riders, that meant more buses arriving on schedule, improving the customer experience.

For additional information on bus service changes, check specific bus line schedules at www.metro.net/mybus.

Submitted by LA Metro