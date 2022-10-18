Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Saturday, October 1,

Officers responded to the CVS located near the 2500 block of Santa Monica Blvd for a theft report. While at the location, officers observed a suspect still inside matching the description of someone that had shoplifted from the store in the past. The individual attempted to exit the store with a concealed yellow box without paying and subsequently caused the theft alarm to activate. The suspect ran out of the store after ignoring the officer’s commands. Another officer intercepted the suspect near 2439 Santa Monica Blvd. Nelson Alatamirano was arrested and booked for shoplifting and resisting a peace officer. He was ultimately issued a citation and released from police custody.