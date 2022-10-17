Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Saturday, October 1

Officers responded to Chevron Gas at 1330 Santa Monica Blvd regarding a battery that had just occurred. Fire/PD Dispatchers relayed that an employee at the location had been hit in the face after refusing service to a male, later identified as Jesse Ruiz. Based on the description provided Ruiz was located and detained near the 1600 block of Colorado. Ruiz was found to be in possession of a wallet along with a keyfob for a vehicle belonging to someone else and remains in police custody.