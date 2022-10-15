SMPD made 51 arrests from October 2 to October 8

Date Sex Age Primary Charge

Sun, Oct 2 M 26 Resisting an Executive Officer

Sun, Oct 2 M 30 Drunk in Public

Sun, Oct 2 M 64 Assault & Battery

Sun, Oct 2 M 46 Annoying or Molesting a Child

Sun, Oct 2 F 47 Criminal Threat

Sun, Oct 2 F 37 Resisting Arrest

Sun, Oct 2 M 44 Vandalism

Sun, Oct 2 M 30 Vandalism

Mon, Oct 3 M 22 Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

Mon, Oct 3 M 38 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Mon, Oct 3 F 30 Warrant

Mon, Oct 3 M 39 Drunk in Public

Mon, Oct 3 M 30 Warrant

Mon, Oct 3 M 32 Larceny

Mon, Oct 3 M 39 Warrant

Tue, Oct 4 M 37 Littering a Public Place

Tue, Oct 4 M 32 Corporal Injury To Spouse

Tue, Oct 4 M 37 Brandishing a Deadly Weapon

Tue, Oct 4 F 39 Burglary

Tue, Oct 4 M 49 Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

Tue, Oct 4 M 41 Warrant

Tue, Oct 4 M 37 Unknown

Tue, Oct 4 M 30 Possession of Methamphetamines

Wed, Oct 5 M 40 Child Abuse

Wed, Oct 5 M 34 Drunk in Public

Wed, Oct 5 M 42 Burglary

Wed, Oct 5 M 51 Drunk in Public

Wed, Oct 5 M 18 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Wed, Oct 5 F 42 Warrant

Wed, Oct 5 F 32 Obstructing a Business Establishment

Thu, Oct 6 M 38 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Thu, Oct 6 F 20 Burglary

Thu, Oct 6 M 55 Arson

Thu, Oct 6 M 33 Drunk in Public

Thu, Oct 6 F 19 Robbery

Fri, Oct 7 M 22 Bicycling Under the Influence

Fri, Oct 7 M 60 Loitering to Commit a Crime

Fri, Oct 7 F 23 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Fri, Oct 7 M 39 Drunk in Public

Fri, Oct 7 M 36 Possession of Methamphetamines

Fri, Oct 7 M 66 Warrant

Fri, Oct 7 M 29 Carrying A Concealed Dirk Or Dagger

Fri, Oct 7 F 33 Vandalism

Fri, Oct 7 M 45 Brandishing a Deadly Weapon

Fri, Oct 7 M 35 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sat, Oct 8 M 55 Drunk in Public

Sat, Oct 8 F 20 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Sat, Oct 8 M 64 Drunk in Public

Sat, Oct 8 F 32 Public Nudity

Sat, Oct 8 M 37 Robbery

Sat, Oct 8 M 53 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol