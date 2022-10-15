SMPD made 51 arrests from October 2 to October 8
Date Sex Age Primary Charge
Sun, Oct 2 M 26 Resisting an Executive Officer
Sun, Oct 2 M 30 Drunk in Public
Sun, Oct 2 M 64 Assault & Battery
Sun, Oct 2 M 46 Annoying or Molesting a Child
Sun, Oct 2 F 47 Criminal Threat
Sun, Oct 2 F 37 Resisting Arrest
Sun, Oct 2 M 44 Vandalism
Sun, Oct 2 M 30 Vandalism
Mon, Oct 3 M 22 Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
Mon, Oct 3 M 38 Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Mon, Oct 3 F 30 Warrant
Mon, Oct 3 M 39 Drunk in Public
Mon, Oct 3 M 30 Warrant
Mon, Oct 3 M 32 Larceny
Mon, Oct 3 M 39 Warrant
Tue, Oct 4 M 37 Littering a Public Place
Tue, Oct 4 M 32 Corporal Injury To Spouse
Tue, Oct 4 M 37 Brandishing a Deadly Weapon
Tue, Oct 4 F 39 Burglary
Tue, Oct 4 M 49 Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
Tue, Oct 4 M 41 Warrant
Tue, Oct 4 M 37 Unknown
Tue, Oct 4 M 30 Possession of Methamphetamines
Wed, Oct 5 M 40 Child Abuse
Wed, Oct 5 M 34 Drunk in Public
Wed, Oct 5 M 42 Burglary
Wed, Oct 5 M 51 Drunk in Public
Wed, Oct 5 M 18 Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Wed, Oct 5 F 42 Warrant
Wed, Oct 5 F 32 Obstructing a Business Establishment
Thu, Oct 6 M 38 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Thu, Oct 6 F 20 Burglary
Thu, Oct 6 M 55 Arson
Thu, Oct 6 M 33 Drunk in Public
Thu, Oct 6 F 19 Robbery
Fri, Oct 7 M 22 Bicycling Under the Influence
Fri, Oct 7 M 60 Loitering to Commit a Crime
Fri, Oct 7 F 23 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Fri, Oct 7 M 39 Drunk in Public
Fri, Oct 7 M 36 Possession of Methamphetamines
Fri, Oct 7 M 66 Warrant
Fri, Oct 7 M 29 Carrying A Concealed Dirk Or Dagger
Fri, Oct 7 F 33 Vandalism
Fri, Oct 7 M 45 Brandishing a Deadly Weapon
Fri, Oct 7 M 35 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sat, Oct 8 M 55 Drunk in Public
Sat, Oct 8 F 20 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Sat, Oct 8 M 64 Drunk in Public
Sat, Oct 8 F 32 Public Nudity
Sat, Oct 8 M 37 Robbery
Sat, Oct 8 M 53 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol