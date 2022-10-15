I want to congratulate the Santa Monica City Council for adopting a Zero Emissions Building Code on all new construction beginning January 1st, 2023. This code will ban natural gas as a power source for heating and appliances. Since Santa Monica is a member of the Clean Power Alliance, building electrification has the added benefit of drawing our power from 100% renewable sources.

Along with electrification, the council also adopted the EV Charger Reach Code for all new construction. This requirement increases the number of EV chargers beyond the numbers set forth in the State’s Green Building Code.

Santa Monica has always been a leader in adopting steps toward climate sustainability, and this move represents an important part in our city’s goal of reducing carbon emissions 80% by 2030.

Barry Engelman, Santa Monica