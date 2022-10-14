Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Oct. 2 at about 5:35 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Ocean Avenue for a reported vandalism. Upon arrival, officers located the reporting party and a male suspect, later identified as Jonathan Estrada Jimenez who appeared intoxicated. The suspect was accused of breaking the sideview mirror of the victim’s car. He was arrested and transported to the Santa Monica Jail.