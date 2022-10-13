B&G: The inaugural Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica Oktoberfest hosted by the NextGen Leadership Council raised more than $30,000 to support the community’s youth. Guests also donated new kids’ Halloween costumes which will be given to Club members. Lead supporters GCP Foundation, March Capital and Eastdil Secured, as well as ticketing partner Fanimal, and venue partner Santa Monica Brew Works. Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica is a safe place for 2,000 youth to learn, play, and grow into extraordinary adults. For more information on joining the NextGen Leadership Council or additional information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, visit https://www.smbgc.org.