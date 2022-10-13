Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On October 2 at approximately 8:20PM

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Santa Monica Blvd for a vandalism report. Multiple witnesses identified Michael Podway as the individual that was slamming a metal object into a vehicle parked in the parking lot. Officers located the suspect hiding in the rear of another vehicle in the same parking lot. Podway, 44 years old was arrested without incident and remains in police custody with a scheduled court date of October 18, 2022.