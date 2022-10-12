Drones zipped around on the Samohi campus Tuesday, Oct. 10 driven by students participating in the AviNation Dream Tour, which came to the school for the first time this year. AviNation is an organization that works to attract youth to the field of aviation through outreach and educational events like this one. In addition to learning to fly Tello drones, students spoke to professionals in a variety of aviation fields including members of the US Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard and Navy as well as an airport manager and student pilot, among others. SMMUSD Coordinator of Learning and Innovation Devon Smith said the goal of the event was to give students a “taste” of future career paths in aviation and expose them to opportunities that exist in the field, with a special focus on engaging female and BIPOC students. 82 students participated in the event, which culminated in a competition between students to steer their drones through a course of obstacles.