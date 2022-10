On Oct. 2

SMPD officers responded to the 1500 block of Ocean Ave regarding a physical fight. The comments from the reporting party stated that a male and female were fighting. Upon arrival, officers determined the victim and the suspect had separated and were no longer fighting. The female victim stated she was punched multiple times by, Walter James Ertle, 64 years old. Witnesses corroborated the victim’s statement and Ertle was arrested for assault.