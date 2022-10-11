The 2022 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues with Paul de Gelder, an elite Australian Navy diver who lost two limbs in a horrific shark attack that changed his life and set him on an inspirational path, on Tuesday, October 11, 7 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

De Gelder now inspires others to overcome obstacles and champions shark conservation. He will discuss his journey of discovery and triumph that can relate to anyone. His inspiring story will spark conversations about inspiration, teamwork, happiness, overcoming obstacles, and turning weakness into strength.

He has been a long-time co-host on the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. He has also been tapped to help promote The Meg, an action-horror film about a 95-foot prehistoric shark starring Jason Stratham. Triumphing over tragedy by relying on the mantra that he learned as a young paratrooper in the Australian Army, “Improvise…Adapt…Overcome,” Paul has enthralled and motivated audiences around the world.

De Gelder went from a rough life on the streets as a youth to joining the military and rising to the elite Australian Defense Forces as an Army paratrooper and Navy bomb disposal diver. In 2009, he was attacked by a giant bull shark while diving for the Navy in Sydney Harbor. He was pulled from the water barely alive, having lost arm and a leg, and embarked on an extraordinary journey of healing, rehabilitation and renewal.

About the Series

Launched in 2013, the Malibu Library Speaker Series is a program in partnership with the Malibu Library, part of LA County Library, and the City of Malibu. It features experts, authors, and other notable figures discussing a wide range of subjects, including the entertainment industry, literature, science, motivation, the arts, education, sports, travel, food and the environment.

The free event includes a reception with a Q&A. Space is limited, so RSVPs are required. The Malibu Library is located at 23519 West, Civic Center Way. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Speakers or call the Malibu Library at 310-456-6438.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Media Information Officer