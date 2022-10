SMPD made 63 arrests from September 25 to October 1

Date Sex Age Primary Charge

Sun, Sep 25 M 32 Burglary

Sun, Sep 25 F 28 Burglary

Sun, Sep 25 F 45 Drunk in Public

Sun, Sep 25 M 26 Drunk in Public

Sun, Sep 25 M 31 Drunk in Public

Sun, Sep 25 M 32 Drunk in Public

Sun, Sep 25 M 51 Arson

Sun, Sep 25 F 33 Corporal Injury To Spouse

Sun, Sep 25 M 30 Robbery

Sun, Sep 25 M 32 Shoplifting

Sun, Sep 25 M 26 DUI > 0.08% BAC

Sun, Sep 25 F 27 Drunk in Public

Mon, Sep 26 M 45 Burglary

Mon, Sep 26 M 21 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Mon, Sep 26 M 25 Corporal Injury To Spouse

Mon, Sep 26 M 47 Warrant

Mon, Sep 26 M 32 Robbery

Mon, Sep 26 M 30 Robbery

Mon, Sep 26 M 46 Warrant

Mon, Sep 26 M 25 Resisting an Executive Officer

Tue, Sep 27 M 25 Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – Transient

Tue, Sep 27 M 45 Assault & Battery

Tue, Sep 27 M 40 Assault & Battery

Tue, Sep 27 M 30 Warrant

Wed, Sep 28 M 41 Larceny

Wed, Sep 28 M 52 Drunk in Public

Wed, Sep 28 M 34 Drunk in Public

Wed, Sep 28 M 34 Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wed, Sep 28 M 61 Shoplifting

Wed, Sep 28 F 31 Drunk in Public

Wed, Sep 28 M 43 Prohibition against camping in public places

Thu, Sep 29 F 23 Public Nudity

Thu, Sep 29 M 64 Assault & Battery

Thu, Sep 29 M 49 Shoplifting

Thu, Sep 29 M 37 Grand Theft Auto

Thu, Sep 29 M 14 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Thu, Sep 29 M 17 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Thu, Sep 29 M 35 Assault & Battery

Thu, Sep 29 M 26 Shoplifting

Thu, Sep 29 M 34 Warrant

Thu, Sep 29 M 51 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Thu, Sep 29 F 24 Drunk in Public

Fri, Sep 30 M 50 Burglary

Fri, Sep 30 M 52 Parole Violation

Fri, Sep 30 M 51 Obstructing Sidewalk on Promenade

Fri, Sep 30 M 30 Grand Theft Auto

Fri, Sep 30 M 56 Smoking in Specific Location

Fri, Sep 30 M 58 Disturbing the Peace

Fri, Sep 30 M 25 Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Fri, Sep 30 F 31 Illegal Use of Public Fountain

Fri, Sep 30 M 44 Obstructing Sidewalk on Promenade

Fri, Sep 30 M 51 Grand Theft Auto

Fri, Sep 30 M 34 Warrant

Fri, Sep 30 M 31 Possession of Methamphetamines

Fri, Sep 30 M 37 Obstructing a Business Establishment

Sat, Oct 1 M 55 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Sat, Oct 1 M 30 Assault & Battery

Sat, Oct 1 M 36 Possession of Methamphetamines

Sat, Oct 1 M 32 Resisting an Executive Officer

Sat, Oct 1 M 27 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sat, Oct 1 M 39 Shoplifting

Sat, Oct 1 M 38 Shoplifting

Sat, Oct 1 F 29 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol