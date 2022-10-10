The Santa Monica College Music Department will present a performance by the SMC Jazz Ensemble on Sunday, October 16, at 4 p.m. in the East Wing Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

Under the baton of Frederick Keith Fiddmont, the ensemble will present a program that celebrates jazz ensemble arrangements from the masters, as well as contemporary works from aspiring composers and arrangers.

Tickets are $10, plus a modest service charge. Advance tickets can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets at any time. Free parking on premises. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis.

Guests should visit smc.edu/coronavirus before heading to the performance for up-to-date details on vaccine and mask requirements, as the requirements are subject to change.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323.

Submitted by Grace Smith