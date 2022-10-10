ADVANCED TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, PHASE 5 PROJECT

For the month of October, 2022, this project will upgrade the traffic signal equipment at four locations and install fiber optic cables along Montana Ave and 26th St.; The project will provide transit priority along the corridor, allow for real-time remote monitoring and management of the traffic signals, provide public Wi-Fi along the corridor, and connect the San Vicente Reservoir and the Montana Avenue Branch Library to the City’s network. We appreciate your patience during the project, to provide this safety improvement and public enhancements. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Jay Dinkins at jay.dinkins@santamonica.gov or (310) 458-8291.

CITY YARDS MODERNIZATION PROJECT

For the month of October, 2022, construction will impact the project area located at 2500 Michigan Ave, which will affect the sidewalk and parking lane on the north side of Delaware Ave just east of 24th St. Please contact Senior Construction Manager Sebastian Felbeck at sebastian.felbeck@santamonica.gov or (310) 434-2675 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Olympic Water Transmission Main and Well Equipping Project

For the month of October 2022, the contractor will continue working on the wells on Olympic Blvd between Cloverfield and Centinela Ave with installation of new hardscaping, above ground piping and lighting. Traffic adjacent to work area may be reduced to one lane in each direction when work is taking place adjacent to the travel lane. Please use alternate routes whenever possible. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Carlos Rosales at carlos.rosales@santamonica.gov or (310) 458-2201, x2620.

Safe Streets for 17th Street and Michigan Ave Project

For the month of October, crews will be working at various intersections on 17th Street between Wilshire Blvd and Pico Blvd installing new curb & gutter, driveways, bike lane, sidewalk, asphalt pavement, and pedestrian lighting. Work will also continue on Michigan Ave at the intersection of 14th Street.

– Residences and businesses will remain accessible at all times.

– Driveways will remain open unless notified in advance.

– On-street parking may be unavailable in the immediate work area.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Robert Zak at Robert.zak@santamonica.gov or (310) 458-2201 x2283.

Pico Blvd Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project

For the month of October, crews will be working on Pico Blvd between 16th St and Cloverfield Blvd installing new curb & gutter, sidewalk and curb ramps, bike lane, traffic medians, pedestrian lighting and traffic signal infrastructure. Please use alternate routes whenever possible. Please note Temporary No Parking Signs and temporary sidewalk closures and detours. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Project Manager Saad Malim at saad.malim@santamonica.gov or (310) 458-221, x5480.

Parking Structure #3 Demolition Project

For the month of October, 2022, the southbound lanes of 4th St. between Arizona Ave. and Santa Monica Blvd. will be periodically closed. West side sidewalk will be closed on 4th St between Arizona Ave. and Santa Monica Blvd. as well. Please use alternate routes whenever possible. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Project Manager, Fabio Macias at fabio.macias@santamonica.gov or (310) 458-221, x5480.

Utility Relocation Project at 710 Broadway (Non-City)

For the month of October, the project will be performed in 14 phases. Lane closures will take place on 7th and Broadway throughout the duration of the project. Please use alternate routes whenever possible. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Project Manager, John Zgrablich at john.zgrablich@santamonica.gov or (310) 458-221, x5651.

4th Street Enhancements Project Phase II

For the month of October, crews will be working on 4th St between Colorado Ave and Olympic Blvd installing new curb ramps, curb & gutter, crosswalks, paving, new fencing on the freeway bridge, streetlights along 4th St, traffic signal infrastructure and new landscaping in the median and parkway areas. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please use alternate routes whenever possible. Please note temporary sidewalk closures and detours where posted. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Project Manager Saad Malim at saad.malim@santamonica.gov or (310) 458-221, x5480.