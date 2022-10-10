On Wednesday, October 12, from 5:30 to 7: p.m., the City of Santa Monica and Community Corporation of Santa Monica will present the free annual Virginia Avenue Park Open House and Resource Fair. Participants are invited to connect with local services providers and learn more about their offerings, including childcare access, meal delivery for seniors, mental health services, music education, hospitality employment training, and other services.

Agencies include:

Connections for Children

Meals on Wheels West

Department of Mental Health, United Mental Health Promoters

Hospitality Training Academy

Santa Monica Youth Orchestra, and many more.

In addition, Santa Monica Public Library will host a book giveaway and the Santa Monica Office of Emergency Management will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Free churros will be available while supplies last.

For more information, visit santamonica.gov or call 310-458-8688.

Submitted by Tati Simonian