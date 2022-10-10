Held on Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Mini Fall Festival, part of the Saturday Pico Farmers’ Market, brings back community favorites and kids’ activities to welcome the season.

The central feature of the event is the one-of-a-kind handblown glass pumpkins by Santa Monica College Glass Department students, available for purchase. Attendees will also have the chance to pick out a free pumpkin, one per family, while supplies last.

Other free activities include a family photo booth and a seasonal craft kit prepared by the Santa Monica Public Library.

The Pico Farmers’ Market will offer its weekly fare of seasonal produce and prepared foods.

For event information click here or call 310-458-8688.

This event is presented in partnership with Santa Monica College.

Submitted by Tati Simonian