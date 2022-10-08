Music: A group of music industry giants came to Santa Monica High School to advocate for Prop. 28 last week. Rapper and record producer Dr. Dre, music executive Jimmy Iovine, rapper Lil Baby, advisor Paul Wachter and former LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner came together for a conversation about the importance of arts and music education in public schools. The event highlighted the importance of increasing funding for arts and music education for all students and featured some of the music industry’s biggest stars. Prior propositions have established a minimum amount of the state’s budget be spent on education with various formulas for determining what that amount is. Prop. 28 modifies those requirements to require 1% of the money be earmarked for arts education programs. According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, the ballot initiative would likely result in increased spending of $800 million to $1 billion each fiscal year. While a coalition of arts and education groups support Prop. 28, there’s no organized opposition.