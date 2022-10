Stolen: A local woman is searching for her dog that was stolen along with her car.

Diana Kotova’s White VE Jetta was stolen on Oct. 3 from the Bank of America at 15th and Wilshire. Her dog, Ghost was inside at the time. Ghost is a white Maltese weighing about 15lbs with brown spots on his back and butt. He was wearing a black leash/harness. He does have a chip, number 985112011061776. He has been seen in the Brentwood area but anyone with any information is asked to text 561-510-3626.