Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 30

The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Public Safety Communications Center received a call regarding a grand theft near 26th / Pico involving an individual who stole a car from a Lyft driver after the driver exited his vehicle and left his key inside. The location and basic circumstances of the incident were obtained in approximately 60 seconds of receiving the phone call. Shortly after the GTA at 26th / Pico, a traffic collision at 11th / Pico was reported. The call takers, using great situational awareness and geographical knowledge, quickly identified that both incidents were related. Staff connected the dots and were able to get pertinent apprehension information to responding officers quickly. The combined work of dispatch and patrol resulted in officers locating the suspect and making an arrest. Joseph H. Adams, 30 years old, was arrested for grand theft, resisting arrest and a parole violation and remains in police custody.