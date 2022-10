Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 9th at 9 PM

Officers visited 256 Santa Monica Pier (Rusty’s Restaurant) for a report of an individual refusing to pay for several drinks consumed at the location after his credit card was declined. Johntay Smith, 49 years old, was arrested and later released with a citation.