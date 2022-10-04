Officials are asking anyone who may have been a victim of the recent serial rapist at Santa Monica College to contact authorities who are building a case against the recently arrested suspect.

LA County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Monica College Police Department made an arrest on last week following a series of sexual assaults of Santa Monica College students that occurred earlier this month.

27-year-old SMC student Christopher Griddine, was arrested in his vehicle on the Santa Monica College campus around 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, four days after the college announced it was on the lookout for a suspect thought to be luring female students off campus and assaulting them.

LASD deputies based out of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station documented two separate sexual assaults between Sept. 18 and Sept. 21, each involving female adult students.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating the sexual assaults of two female adult students enrolled at Santa Monica College.

“Based on the nature of the offenses, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” said the Sheriff’s Department in a statement Monday. “Detectives are working with the Santa Monica College Police Department and are seeking the public’s help in identifying any more victims.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

After his arrest at the college, Griddine was booked at the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station where he remains in custody in lieu of $3.2 million bail. Griddine’s next court hearing is on Oct. 11.

LASD data show deputies for the Malibu/Lost Hills Station in Calabasas arrested Griddine earlier this year on March 8 for an unspecified citation; he was held on $35,000 bail before being released the following morning.

