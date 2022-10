SMPD made 70 arrests from September 18 to September 24

Date Sex Age Primary Charge

Sun, Sep 18 F 31 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Sun, Sep 18 M 39 Parole Violation

Sun, Sep 18 M 27 Warrant

Sun, Sep 18 M 29 Public Nudity

Sun, Sep 18 M 41 Assault

Sun, Sep 18 M 27 Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Sun, Sep 18 M 33 Resisting Arrest

Sun, Sep 18 M 33 Resisting Arrest

Sun, Sep 18 M 22 Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Sun, Sep 18 M 21 Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Sun, Sep 18 M 36 Domestic Battery

Mon, Sep 19 M 34 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Mon, Sep 19 M 61 Drunk in Public

Mon, Sep 19 F 42 Prohibition against camping in public places

Mon, Sep 19 M 44 Possession of Methamphetamines

Mon, Sep 19 M 45 Prohibition against camping in public places

Mon, Sep 19 M 55 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Mon, Sep 19 M 34 Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Mon, Sep 19 M 28 Public Nudity

Mon, Sep 19 M 62 Drunk in Public

Mon, Sep 19 M 42 Receiving Stolen Property

Tue, Sep 20 M 54 Burglary

Tue, Sep 20 M 72 Prohibition against camping in public places

Tue, Sep 20 M 29 Contempt of Court

Tue, Sep 20 F 38 Resisting Arrest

Wed, Sep 21 M 32 Drunk in Public

Wed, Sep 21 M 23 Warrant

Wed, Sep 21 M 21 Warrant

Wed, Sep 21 M 63 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wed, Sep 21 M 47 Corporal Injury To Spouse

Wed, Sep 21 F 31 Robbery

Wed, Sep 21 M 28 Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14

Thu, Sep 22 M 41 Driving Under Combined Influence of Alcohol And Drugs

Thu, Sep 22 M 58 Drunk in Public

Thu, Sep 22 M 61 Larceny

Thu, Sep 22 M 31 Parole Violation

Thu, Sep 22 M 34 Possession of Methamphetamines

Thu, Sep 22 M 23 Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Thu, Sep 22 M 41 Drunk in Public

Thu, Sep 22 M 42 Resisting an Executive Officer

Thu, Sep 22 M 38 Drunk in Public

Thu, Sep 22 F 36 Resisting Arrest

Thu, Sep 22 M 26 Vandalism

Fri, Sep 23 M 45 Park Closure – Palisades Park

Fri, Sep 23 F 66 Park Closure – Palisades Park

Fri, Sep 23 M 35 Burglary

Fri, Sep 23 M 26 Resisting Arrest

Fri, Sep 23 M 39 Carrying A Concealed Dirk Or Dagger

Fri, Sep 23 M 41 False Impersonation

Fri, Sep 23 M 47 Park Closure – Palisades Park

Fri, Sep 23 M 28 Obstructing a Sidewalk

Fri, Sep 23 M 42 Drunk in Public

Fri, Sep 23 F 31 Resisting Arrest

Fri, Sep 23 M 51 Obstructing Sidewalk on Promenade

Fri, Sep 23 M 49 Obstructing Sidewalk on Promenade

Fri, Sep 23 F 51 Elder Abuse

Fri, Sep 23 M 52 Obstructing Sidewalk on Promenade

Fri, Sep 23 F 28 #N/A

Fri, Sep 23 M 59 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Sat, Sep 24 M 29 Criminal Threat

Sat, Sep 24 M 33 Possession of Methamphetamines

Sat, Sep 24 F 40 #N/A

Sat, Sep 24 M 36 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sat, Sep 24 M 42 Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed with a Firearm

Sat, Sep 24 M 44 Criminal Threat

Sat, Sep 24 M 32 Warrant

Sat, Sep 24 F 33 False Impersonation

Sat, Sep 24 M 20 Joyriding

Sat, Sep 24 M 44 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Sat, Sep 24 M 42 False Identification to a Police Officer