St. Matthew’s Music Guild has announced its upcoming season of concerts to take place at its Pacific Palisades home beginning October 14. The series will feature an array of internationally acclaimed artists and world premiere performances of new works by Richard Danielpour, David Conte and Dante De Silva. Featured soloists include Boris Allekhverdyan, Movses Pogossian, Inna Faliks, and David Kaplan. The Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthew’s, now in its 38th year and under the direction of Dwayne S. Milburn will headline five concerts along with a solo piano recital and choral concert.

The season begins October 14 with a return visit by violinist Movses Pogossian in the Violin Concerto by Samuel Barber. Pogossian, Professor of Violin at UCLA, made his American debut performing the Tchaikovsky Concerto with the Boston Pops in 1990. He regularly performs with orchestras throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Boris Allekhverdyan, Principal Clarinet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will join the orchestra November 11 for the world premiere of Richard Danielpour’s “Four Angels,” a Music Guild commission.

The Guild’s annual holiday concert on December 9 will feature “Winter” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” Georg Philipp Telemann’s “Overture des nations anciens et modernes” and the Magnificat of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach.

On February 10, Pianist David Kaplan presents a program whose title is borrowed from Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.” “Quasi una fantasia” will include music of Couperin, Janacek, Brahms and Casarrubios. Pianist Inna Faliks returns to the Music Guild on March 24 in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. The program will also feature music of Frederick Delius and Fanny Mendelssohn.

The season concludes on June 2 with the world premiere performance of a new work for choir and orchestra by David Conte, along with Mozart’s “Solemn Vespers.” The concert also includes the world premiere of “Hermitage” by Los Angeles composer Dante De Silva featuring steel drum virtuoso Tyler Hunt.

Season passes are available for as little as $200. Individual tickets are $35. All concerts take place at St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. For complete information, tickets and season passes visit MusicGuildOnline.org.

Submitted by Thomas Neenan