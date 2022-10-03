Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Sept. 17

Officers responded to a call of a Person with A Gun near the Shore Hotel at 1515 Ocean Ave. Officers interviewed witnesses who stated that the suspect, Anthony Ramirez, 32 years old, was pointing a shotgun at passersby including a family with small children. Ramirez was located nearby with a replica rifle found less than 20 feet away. Ramirez was arrested for brandishing a firearm. He remains in police custody awaiting an October 3 court date.