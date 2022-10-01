The six LA Animal Services shelters are full with more than 1,400 dogs, 1,300 cats, and 400+ pockets pets that include rabbits, hamsters, and Guinea pigs. As they near capacity, they are looking to county residents, the animal-loving community, to help these amazing pets in shelters find their new homes.

To encourage the adoption of dogs and cats from shelters and to kick off October as ‘Adopt A Shelter Dog’ month, LA Animal Services will be offering reduced adoption fees on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. Adoption fees for dogs are $51 (not including $20 license) and $75 for puppies. Adoption fees for cats and kittens will be waived thanks to a generous grant from the ASPCA.

“As an open intake shelter, we take in all animals who come in through our doors but we are running out of space,” said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services. “We desperately need the community’s help to foster or adopt a pet as the numbers of animals being brought into our shelters are being outpaced by the number of pets we are able to place into homes.”

Dogs and cats adopted from LA Animal Services join their new families already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed, and microchipped, and adopters receive a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which provides up to $250 of follow up veterinary care within the first 14 days of adoption. In addition, canine companions adopted from LA Animal Services are also eligible for free dog training classes at the Paws for Life K9 Rescue People & Pet Innovation Center in Mission Hills, CA. Contact Info@pawsforlifek9.org for more details.

View the dogs, cats, rabbits, and pocket pets who are ready to meet you and who are available for adoption in our Centers by going to laanimalservices.com/adopt.

The six LA Animal Services locations are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pet adoptions, fostering, and owner surrenders. Appointments are required on Wednesdays and Fridays, and the Centers are closed on Mondays. Sick or injured animals will be admitted without an appointment. Appointments may be scheduled by going online or by calling 1-888-452-7381.

For more information about LA Animal Services, visit laanimalservices.com.

Submitted by LA Animal Services