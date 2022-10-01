This most important election season continues for Committee For Racial Justice (CRJ) at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 by co-sponsoring with the Santa Monica League of Women Voters Educational Fund (LWVSMEF) a candidate forum for folks running to sit on the Santa Monica City Council . Questions have been gathered from the co-sponsors constituencies and will be posed to the candidates by the moderator, Dr. Karen Gunn, who is a Psychologist and Principal of Gunn Consulting Group – DEI, organizational development, training, and facilitation. She is a retired psychology professor from Santa Monica College, former chair of Santa Monica Bay Area Human Relations Council, and a health & mental health consultant and advocate.

Register online and receive the zoom link for that evening:https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L_pS6VJ-RmmzoG4aEatbLg

Nine candidates for city council have confirmed their attendance. Each candidate participating in the evening’s forum will have the opportunity to answer various questions related to the overarching theme of Equity, Anti-Racism, and Transformative Change for the Black Community. This forum is designed to raise and address issues that our communities may not hear in other forums.

This is not a typical election year. Join us in this important process of evaluating who will make decisions that will impact the politics and culture of Santa Monica for years to come.

Call Joanne at 310-422-5431 for more information.

Submitted by Joanne Berlin