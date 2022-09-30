Public Health has expanded eligibility to the monkeypox vaccine to closely align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent expansion, which includes persons in select occupational groups whose jobs may expose them to orthopoxviruses (such as monkeypox).

Monkeypox vaccine will be available to residents who self-attest to being in the following groups:

Gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men or transgender people who have sex with men or other transgender people. Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engage in commercial and/or transactional sex. Persons living with HIV, especially persons with uncontrolled or advanced HIV disease. Persons who had skin-to-skin or intimate contact with someone with suspected or confirmed monkeypox, including those who have not yet been confirmed by Public Health. (NEW) Sexual partners of people in any of the above groups. (NEW) People who anticipate being in any of the above groups

Monkeypox vaccine is also available for persons in select occupational groups whose may be exposed to orthopoxviruses including: Research laboratory personnel working with orthopoxviruses. Clinical laboratory personnel performing diagnostic testing for orthopoxviruses. Designated public health response team members. Health care personnel who administer ACAM2000 (Smallpox Vaccine). Designated health care workers who care for persons with suspected or confirmed orthopoxvirus infections, including clinicians and environmental services personnel.

Note that the risk of monkeypox transmission remains very low for health care workers if appropriate personal protective equipment is worn and other infection control practices are followed.

Eligible residents can go to a Public vaccinating site or visit Myturn.ca.gov to find other vaccinating sites near you.

Residents do not need to show ID in order to get a vaccine at sites run by Public Health. However, because residents may need to show vaccination record and ID if you travel or visit certain venues, it is recommended that when getting a vaccine that residents provide the name that is on their ID.

Residents who met prior eligibility criteria can still get vaccinated (see below for prior criteria).

Gay or bisexual men or transgender people who: Had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days. Had skin-to-skin or intimate contact with persons at venues or events in the past 14 days. Had a history of early syphilis or gonorrhea in the past 12 months. Are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Had anonymous sex or sex with multiple partners in the past 21 days in a commercial sex venue or other venue.

Residents who have monkeypox symptoms or are currently under isolation for monkeypox, should not come to the vaccination clinics or walk-up sites. If residents think they have monkeypox, they should speak with a provider and get tested. If residents do not have a provider, residents can call the Public Health Call Center for more information on monkeypox, including general information, testing, treatment, and vaccines at (833) 540-0473 (open 7 days a week 8am – 8:30pm).

For more information, please visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/monkeypox/.

Submitted by The Department of Public Health