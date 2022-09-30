Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 27, at about 3:50 PM

A male approached the clerk at the CVS pharmacy (2505 SM) counter and presented a demand note, stating he had a firearm. The clerk handed him 3 bottles of Promethazine syrup before the male fled on foot. Responding SMPD Officers observed a male matching the description of the suspect, in the area of 26th St and Arizona Ave. A perimeter was established and searches were conducted but the male was not located. The suspect is described as a Black Male, approximately 6’2’, thin build, wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts, and a black ski-mask.