Re: “Judge approves $230M settlement in California oil spill case.”

In the past 50 years, 600 oil and gas pipeline spills and accidents in the state of California alone have caused 200 injuries and 50 deaths. Year after year, oil spills have killed plant and marine life, destroyed our natural spaces, and put public health at risk.

While it may be good news that a $230 million lawsuit settlement has been reached, it’s clear that these lawsuits are not enough to deter dangerous oil drilling. In fact, one of the companies in question is already applying to build yet another pipeline. The reality is that this lawsuit will do nothing to protect our vulnerable marine life or yet another California coastal community from being devastated by the next inevitable oil spill.

To prevent future oil spills, we need to end offshore drilling. The pipeline should be permanently shut down and the state of California should decommission coastal oil projects that have proven to be detrimental to the environment and health.

Katie Jack, USC Freshman