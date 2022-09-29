Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 18 at approximately 7 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to a call near the 1500 block of the beach for two males fist fighting. Upon arrival officers located three individuals, two suspects and one victim, actively fighting. All parties ignored the officers’ commands to stop. Officers physically separated all parties and began interviewing them individually to determine the cause of the fight. The victim stated the fight was unprovoked. He was treated at the scene for a laceration to the face and scalp. Two suspects, John Langshaw, 33 years old, and Diego Gutierrez were arrested and transported to the Santa Monica Jail. Langshaw was charged with disturbing the peace/fighting while Gutierrez was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm and fighting. Both were also charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.