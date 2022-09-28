The Superior Court of Los Angeles County seeks civic-minded applicants for the 2023-24 Civil Grand Jury of Los Angeles County. The Civil Grand Jury acts as a government watchdog by examining the operations of various government agencies within Los Angeles County. Civil grand jurors may invest weeks or months of time reviewing government institutions after attending detailed briefings and training sessions.

No prior jury service experience, investigative skills or training are required to serve. The deadline to apply is November 1, 2022.

Qualified applicants must be:

• U.S. citizens, age 18 or older

• Able to read and speak English

• LA County residents for at least one year

Citizens may apply for the Civil Grand Jury, or a Los Angeles Superior Court judge may nominate an individual.

HOW TO APPLY:

People may apply to serve as a 2023-24 Civil Grand Jury member by doing one of the following:

• Submit a Grand Jury Application which is found on the Court’s website at www.lacourt.org/forms/jury;

• Send an email to: grandjury@lacourt.org;

• Call (213) 893-0411; or

• Write to the Grand Jury Administration at: 222 S. Hill Street, Suite 670, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

After applicants are interviewed and qualified, 23 citizens will be randomly selected and trained to investigate county, city and joint-powers agencies during the one-year tenure of Civil Grand Jury service. At the end of its investigation, the Civil Grand Jury will issue recommendations in a final report.

Former civil grand jurors indicated in a survey that “serving the public’s interest” and “performing their civic duty” were their chief reasons for applying. They also described serving as “engaging” and “personally satisfying.”

Civil grand jurors typically work 30-40 hours per week, usually meeting daily at 222 S. Hill St. in downtown Los Angeles. In addition to their $60 in daily compensation, civil grand jurors also are reimbursed for mileage.

The Court’s Juror Services Division coordinates applications. If applicants and nominees become finalists, they are eligible for the Civil Grand Jury. In the spring of 2023, 23 individuals from the finalist group will be randomly selected to serve on the 2023-24 Civil Grand Jury.

Further information can be found on the Court’s website at lacourt.org.

Submitted by the Superior Court