Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.

As deputies conducted a search of the Toyota, a Hyundai Elantra driven by Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds approached from the north. The Sheriff’s statement said Bonds accelerated towards the officers, hitting one of them and pinning him between the two vehicles. Bonds exited the Hyundai armed with a knife and is described as aggressively approaching the officers.

Officers then shot Bonds who was subsequently transported to a local hospital where he died.

The deputy suffered injuries to his leg as a result of being pinned between the vehicles and was also transported to a local hospital.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are conducting the investigation. The investigation has revealed no connection between Bonds and the initial theft investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

editor@smdp.com