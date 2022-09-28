The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) begins mailing Sample Ballots to all registered voters for the 2022 General Election.

The Sample Ballot contains critical election information related to candidates, measures, and how to safely vote by mail or in person in this election.

Sample Ballots are mailed continuously through October 14. Vote by Mail ballots in this election is scheduled to begin mailing on October 6.

The RR/CC provides translated election materials in 18 different languages. Voters can request to receive their materials in their preferred language by returning the Language Request Form on the back of the Sample Ballot Book, or by calling (800) 815-2666, option 3.

In mid-October the RR/CC will issue a separate mailing to all registered voters displaying the nearest Vote Center locations to the voter’s residence.

Submitted by the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder