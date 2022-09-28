Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Sunday, September 18

Officers in the Downtown area, near the 300 block of Broadway, responded to a call of a fight. The reporting party stated there were three males kicking and stomping on another male. Upon arrival, officers attempted to connect with the victim that presented with a visible bump on the back of his head and a laceration above his eye. The victim was not cooperative and refused assistance. Based on witness statements, officers located three suspects in the area: Jerry Garcia, 21 years old; Pedro Delgado, 22 years old; and Rudy Jimenez, 27 years old. All involved were charged with battery with serious injury and transported to the Santa Monica Jail.