Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 9 at approximately 2:30 PM

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 Block of Santa Monica Blvd for an assault. Upon arrival officers learned that one victim had been stabbed in the back and was being treated by medical personnel. The victim later stated that he was walking down the street when he was approached by a male suspect that yelled hate speech towards him and while attempting to walk away, was stabbed in the back. Officers located a suspect in the area matching the description provided by the victim. The suspect, Shane Honaker, a 34 year old male, was found to be in possession of a pocketknife with fresh blood on it and arrested.