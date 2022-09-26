The Santa Monica College Music Department is pleased to present the SMC Wind Ensemble in a concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard).

Under the baton of Kevin McKeown, the fall concert will feature musicians from Santa Monica College performing a program of new and traditional works for wind instruments.

Tickets for general admission are $10 (plus a modest service charge); free for students with I.D. Advance tickets may be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 (Monday-Friday; limited hours). Tickets may also be purchased at the SMC Events Box Office on the main SMC Campus (1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica) up to 1 hour before the performance start time. Free parking on premises. Seating is on a first-arrival basis.

Before heading to the concert, guests should visit smc.edu/coronavirus for up-to-date details on vaccine and mask requirements, as the requirements are subject to change.

More information is available by calling (310) 434-4323.

Submitted by Grace Smith