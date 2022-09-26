In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Virginia Avenue Park and the Santa Monica Public Library present the Orchestra Santa Monica Wind Quintet performing music celebrating the cultures of Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Cuba, and Puerto Rico. This ensemble consists of professional musicians from the ranks of Orchestra Santa Monica, playing flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, and French horn.

This concert is Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Thelma Terry Building in Virginia Avenue Park at 2200 Virginia Ave, Santa Monica. Admission is free and there are no tickets or reservations. The program will run approximately one hour. All ages are welcome, and announcements will be in both English and Spanish.

Parking for Virginia Avenue Park is accessible from Pico Blvd. and Virginia Ave. The park is served by Big Blue Bus line 7 and bike racks are available. The Thelma Terry Building is wheelchair accessible. Please contact library@santamonica.gov if other accommodations are required.

Submitted by Jeff Schwartz