The Malibu Arts Commission is pleased to showcase artist S. Heather Edwards at the Malibu City Gallery. Community members are invited to attend the free, in-person opening reception at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road) on Saturday, October 1 at 12 p.m.

Edward’s paintings are the product of decades of observation of people, environments, animals and textiles. The breadth of her work spans projects ranging from whimsical children’s books to licensed, creative interpretations of Disney characters to immense paintings full of detail and expression.

The exhibition is open to visitors Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. starting Monday, October 3 through Thursday, November 10. No tickets or reservations are needed. For more information about the exhibition and the Malibu Arts Commission, visit www.MalibuArtsCommission.org/Edwards.

Submitted by Parker Davis