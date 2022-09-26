Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 9 at approximately 8:20 AM

Officers responded to a “battery just occurred” call regarding an incident that occurred at 1602 Santa Monica (7-Eleven). The victim was approached by the suspect who requested money. The victim refused and in response, the suspect shoved the victim causing him to fall. An immediate search of the area was conducted and the suspect, Devonte Campbell, a 27-year-old male, was located in the area. Campbell was arrested for Elder Abuse and Resisting Arrest. He was transported to the Santa Monica Jail. He remains in police custody with a September 27 court hearing.