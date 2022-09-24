SMPD made 62 arrests from September 11 to September 17

Date Sex Age Primary Charge

Sun, Sep 11 M 48 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sun, Sep 11 M 35 Burglary

Sun, Sep 11 M 39 DUI causing bodily injury

Sun, Sep 11 M 33 Indecent Exposure

Sun, Sep 11 M 50 Drunk in Public

Sun, Sep 11 M 28 Unlawfully Occupying Property

Sun, Sep 11 F 18 Possession/Under Influence of Nitrous Oxide

Mon, Sep 12 M 28 Larceny

Mon, Sep 12 M 35 Indecent Exposure

Mon, Sep 12 M 34 Carrying A Concealed Dirk Or Dagger

Mon, Sep 12 M 39 Public Nudity

Mon, Sep 12 M 67 Possession of Child Pornography

Mon, Sep 12 M 46 Illegal Fire at Park or Beach

Mon, Sep 12 M 48 Warrant

Tue, Sep 13 F 42 Burglary

Tue, Sep 13 F 46 Fugitive

Tue, Sep 13 M 35 Possession of Methamphetamines

Tue, Sep 13 M 42 Disorderly Conduct

Tue, Sep 13 M 33 Resisting Arrest

Wed, Sep 14 M 26 Possession of Methamphetamines

Wed, Sep 14 M 63 Drinking upon Public Property

Wed, Sep 14 M 23 Robbery

Wed, Sep 14 M 52 Park Closure

Wed, Sep 14 F 47 Prohibition against camping in public places

Wed, Sep 14 M 58 Park Closure

Wed, Sep 14 F 21 Robbery

Wed, Sep 14 M 29 Indecent Exposure

Wed, Sep 14 F 24 Driving Under Combined Influence of Alcohol And Drugs

Wed, Sep 14 M 22 Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

Wed, Sep 14 M 35 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Thu, Sep 15 M 29 Shoplifting

Thu, Sep 15 M 23 Trespassing

Thu, Sep 15 M 26 Domestic Battery

Thu, Sep 15 M 20 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Thu, Sep 15 M 47 Loitering in Parking Structure

Thu, Sep 15 M 36 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Thu, Sep 15 M 26 False Identification to a Police Officer

Thu, Sep 15 M 49 Parole Violation

Thu, Sep 15 F 49 Public Nudity

Thu, Sep 15 M 32 Drunk in Public

Thu, Sep 15 F 65 Assault & Battery

Thu, Sep 15 M 39 Parole Violation

Thu, Sep 15 M 38 Resisting Arrest

Fri, Sep 16 M 54 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Fri, Sep 16 M 22 Illegal Large-Capacity Magazine

Fri, Sep 16 M 63 Prohibition against camping in public places

Fri, Sep 16 M 37 Possession of Methamphetamines

Fri, Sep 16 F 39 Loitering to Commit a Crime

Fri, Sep 16 M 41 Possession of Methamphetamines

Fri, Sep 16 M 42 Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

Fri, Sep 16 M 33 Resisting an Executive Officer

Fri, Sep 16 M 56 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Fri, Sep 16 F 47 Shoplifting

Fri, Sep 16 M 31 Receiving Stolen Property

Fri, Sep 16 F 27 Contempt of Court

Sat, Sep 17 F 23 Vandalism

Sat, Sep 17 M 35 Hit and Run with Injuries

Sat, Sep 17 M 47 Vandalism

Sat, Sep 17 M 32 False Identification to a Police Officer

Sat, Sep 17 M 35 Drunk in Public

Sat, Sep 17 F 67 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Sat, Sep 17 M 32 Brandishing an Imitation Firearm