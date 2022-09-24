SMPD made 62 arrests from September 11 to September 17
Date Sex Age Primary Charge
Sun, Sep 11 M 48 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sun, Sep 11 M 35 Burglary
Sun, Sep 11 M 39 DUI causing bodily injury
Sun, Sep 11 M 33 Indecent Exposure
Sun, Sep 11 M 50 Drunk in Public
Sun, Sep 11 M 28 Unlawfully Occupying Property
Sun, Sep 11 F 18 Possession/Under Influence of Nitrous Oxide
Mon, Sep 12 M 28 Larceny
Mon, Sep 12 M 35 Indecent Exposure
Mon, Sep 12 M 34 Carrying A Concealed Dirk Or Dagger
Mon, Sep 12 M 39 Public Nudity
Mon, Sep 12 M 67 Possession of Child Pornography
Mon, Sep 12 M 46 Illegal Fire at Park or Beach
Mon, Sep 12 M 48 Warrant
Tue, Sep 13 F 42 Burglary
Tue, Sep 13 F 46 Fugitive
Tue, Sep 13 M 35 Possession of Methamphetamines
Tue, Sep 13 M 42 Disorderly Conduct
Tue, Sep 13 M 33 Resisting Arrest
Wed, Sep 14 M 26 Possession of Methamphetamines
Wed, Sep 14 M 63 Drinking upon Public Property
Wed, Sep 14 M 23 Robbery
Wed, Sep 14 M 52 Park Closure
Wed, Sep 14 F 47 Prohibition against camping in public places
Wed, Sep 14 M 58 Park Closure
Wed, Sep 14 F 21 Robbery
Wed, Sep 14 M 29 Indecent Exposure
Wed, Sep 14 F 24 Driving Under Combined Influence of Alcohol And Drugs
Wed, Sep 14 M 22 Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
Wed, Sep 14 M 35 Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Thu, Sep 15 M 29 Shoplifting
Thu, Sep 15 M 23 Trespassing
Thu, Sep 15 M 26 Domestic Battery
Thu, Sep 15 M 20 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Thu, Sep 15 M 47 Loitering in Parking Structure
Thu, Sep 15 M 36 Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Thu, Sep 15 M 26 False Identification to a Police Officer
Thu, Sep 15 M 49 Parole Violation
Thu, Sep 15 F 49 Public Nudity
Thu, Sep 15 M 32 Drunk in Public
Thu, Sep 15 F 65 Assault & Battery
Thu, Sep 15 M 39 Parole Violation
Thu, Sep 15 M 38 Resisting Arrest
Fri, Sep 16 M 54 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Fri, Sep 16 M 22 Illegal Large-Capacity Magazine
Fri, Sep 16 M 63 Prohibition against camping in public places
Fri, Sep 16 M 37 Possession of Methamphetamines
Fri, Sep 16 F 39 Loitering to Commit a Crime
Fri, Sep 16 M 41 Possession of Methamphetamines
Fri, Sep 16 M 42 Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
Fri, Sep 16 M 33 Resisting an Executive Officer
Fri, Sep 16 M 56 Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Fri, Sep 16 F 47 Shoplifting
Fri, Sep 16 M 31 Receiving Stolen Property
Fri, Sep 16 F 27 Contempt of Court
Sat, Sep 17 F 23 Vandalism
Sat, Sep 17 M 35 Hit and Run with Injuries
Sat, Sep 17 M 47 Vandalism
Sat, Sep 17 M 32 False Identification to a Police Officer
Sat, Sep 17 M 35 Drunk in Public
Sat, Sep 17 F 67 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Sat, Sep 17 M 32 Brandishing an Imitation Firearm