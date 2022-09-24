Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 10th at approximately 2:50 PM

Officers responded to the 1500 block of 2nd Street (McDonald’s) for an armed robbery call. The suspect, later identified as Guy Barnes, a 53-year-old male, approached the employee at the register, pointed a knife at them and demanded food. Barnes was located nearby the restaurant in possession of a knife. He was arrested and booked without incident. He remains in police custody with a Sept. 30 court date.