Drawing inspiration from an iconic Hollywood film, the Santa Monica-Pacific Palisades Lion’s Club is excited to announce a new event to the community that will be their largest fundraiser of the year.

After 65 years of pancake breakfasts, the local community service club will deviate from its traditional fundraiser and host the inaugural “The Godfather” of All Spaghetti Dinners on Oct. 16 at the Santa Monica Elks Lodge on Pico Blvd.

All proceeds from the event will be earmarked to support vision-related organizations, college scholarships and other philanthropic pursuits by the Lions Club, including supporting numerous other like-minded organizations that provide community aid.

“Although we’ve had a lot of success hosting pancake breakfasts over the years, we’re all so excited to shift gears and get people engaged in a new fundraiser that promises to be a whole lot of fun,” said Co-President Susan DeRemer. “With all the money raised being reinvested right back into the community, we’re hopeful for a large turnout. It’s for such a great cause and I know ‘The Godfather’ theme will make just about anyone who attends smile.”

In addition to plenty of fun references and throwbacks to the 1972 Oscar-winning movie, the night will include a magic show, music, Italian wine, hand-crafted gift basket raffles, an affordable no-host bar and so much more.

The fundraiser will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. The Santa Monica Elks Lodge is located at 1040 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

Entry to the fundraiser is $75. Anyone interested in attending can sign up at the following link bit.ly/3QXvsNg. For more information, please email jkfife88@yahoo.com.

Submitted by Kingsley Fife