Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 10

Shortly after midnight, SMPD officers responded to the 1300 block of 15th Street for a possible assault. Dispatcher comments indicated that the victim’s personal keys were taken from her by a drunken coworker. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim and learned that the suspect, 23-year-old Juan Carlos Zanabria Sanchez, had taken their keys and refused to return them. Sanchez was arrested and transported to the Santa Monica Jail for theft.