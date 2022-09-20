Candidates will answer questions posed by moderator, Dr. Karen Gunn that have been submitted by the constituents from both organizations. Each candidate participating in the evening’s forum will have the opportunity to answer various questions related to the overarching theme of Equity, Anti-Racism and Transformative Change for the Black Community. This forum is designed to raise and address issues that the community may not hear in other forums.

Sunday, Oct. 2, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. PST

Zoom meeting open to all: Register in advance to receive a link for this zoom :

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L_pS6VJ-RmmzoG4aEatbLg

Call Joanne at 310-422-5431 for more information.

Submitted by Joanne Berlin