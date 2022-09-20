Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 2 at 6 pm

Officers responded to 20th and Colorado for a vandalism report. The victim stated that a suspect, later identified as Michael Podway punched his car and broke the side mirror. The victim claimed the suspect was angered that he’d honked his horn at him for impeding traffic. Officers located Podway nearby who stated that his backpack accidentally hit the victim’s side mirror. Podway was issued a citation for vandalism.