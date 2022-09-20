Over 5,000 athletes participated in the 37th Annual 2XU Malibu Triathlon Presented by Bank of America this weekend. The iconic event, bringing together athletes, celebrities, and Fortune 500 Corporations, took place on the shores of Zuma Beach for one common goal – to raise awareness and provide key funds for Pediatric Cancer Research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The 2XU Malibu Triathlon raised more than $1 million to benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Pediatric Cancer Research Program which is focused on curing and preventing life-threatening forms of childhood cancer.

Hollywood celebrities such as Rob Riggle, Max Greenfield, Mark Feuerstein, and Danny Pudi competed on a dynamic swim-bike-run course turning out to support this important cause. Home Economics’ star Karla Souza finished first in the celebrity female division with a time of 2:11:26 and Parker Gregory came in first in the celebrity male division with a time of 1:48:19. Kiah Wheeler and Nicholas Chase prevailed as the overall winners of the Classic triathlon, finishing the half-mile swim, 17-mile bike ride and four-mile run in outstanding times of 1:36:24 and 1:15:23, respectively. Bachelor star Nick Viall won the celebrity relay race along with Super League Triathlon pros Non Stanford and Tim Don as part of Team Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday. The winners of the Olympic distance were Mirka Murillo and Jim Lubinski with times of 1:57:52 and 2:07:48, respectively.

On Saturday, Super League Triathlon hosted the third race in their 2022 Global Championship Series. Super League Triathlon (SLT) is the world’s premier swim-bike-run series, and the fast racing format provided a unique and exciting show for spectators. 40 professional Super League Triathlon athletes including Olympic and World Champions are competing for the 2022 Championship Series title. California-born Taylor Spivey took the female win in Malibu while Hayden Wilde was named male champion of the event.

These elite athletes have been competing around the world the past two weeks as part of the Super League Championship Series which is comprised of five events, kicking off in London and Munich before hitting the shores of Zuma Beach in Malibu. The final two events of the Championship Series take place in Toulouse and NEOM.

“This is our second year at 2XU Malibu Triathlon and it’s one of the most iconic backdrops to hold our events,” said Michael D’hulst, CEO and Co-Founder of Super League Triathlon. “Our goal is to highlight on the ground and through our global broadcast the excitement around shorter distance racing and the incredible agility of triathletes. Our Championship Series is exciting not just for the athletes but for spectators as well.” He added, “The 2XU Malibu Triathlon also provides an incredible platform for fundraising for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and we’ve been extremely proud of the funds everyone has contributed to date and especially during tough economic times.”

Additional information, including a full list of participants and finish times, is available by request or by visiting the official 2XU Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank of America website at malibutri.com or https://superleaguetriathlon.com/

Submitted by Heather Krug